Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39.
