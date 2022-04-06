Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.50. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.