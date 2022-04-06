Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

