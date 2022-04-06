Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
The firm has a market cap of C$33.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)
