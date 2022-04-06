Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
