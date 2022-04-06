Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

