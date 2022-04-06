AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 4.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.72 and last traded at $63.05. Approximately 3,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

