Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.82 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Atotech stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Atotech has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

