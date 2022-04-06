Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atotech by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

