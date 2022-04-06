ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

