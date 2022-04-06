ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.70

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.70 and traded as high as C$43.78. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.59, with a volume of 250,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

