AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Trading Up 1.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $68.12. Approximately 80,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,164,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The stock has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

