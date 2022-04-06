Assurant, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $181.87 on Monday. Assurant has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $185.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Assurant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Assurant by 597.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Assurant by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

