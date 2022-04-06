Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

