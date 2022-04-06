Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,500. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,572.50 ($20.62) and last traded at GBX 1,576 ($20.67), with a volume of 816984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,643 ($21.55).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,503.33 ($32.83).

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.44), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,048,167.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,813.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,896.96.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

