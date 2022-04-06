Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

