Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$400.21 million and a PE ratio of -115.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

