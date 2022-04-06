Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

