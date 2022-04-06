Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to report $73.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.60 million. Artivion posted sales of $71.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.91 million, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

