Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 867,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

