Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $104,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ARW traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $111.87. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

