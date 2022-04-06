Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $412,348.83

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $412,348.83 and approximately $773.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,870.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.71 or 0.07327797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00260708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.97 or 0.00774948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00495860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.00375738 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,920,310 coins and its circulating supply is 12,875,766 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

