Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €6.50 ($7.14) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($7.48).

AT1 stock opened at €5.19 ($5.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.63. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($7.87).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

