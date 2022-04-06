Ark (ARK) Hits Market Capitalization of $149.81 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Ark has a total market cap of $149.81 million and $4.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002433 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,191,375 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.