Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.39. 782,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$794.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.