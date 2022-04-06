Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,430.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $21,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 300 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54.

On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $13,128.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 435,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,848. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

