Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last three months.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

