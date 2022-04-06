Aragon Court Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,454.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (ANJ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $32.13 million and $111,454.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

