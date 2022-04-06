Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $178.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.12.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 45,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,973. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

