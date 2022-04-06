Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.69.

Aptiv stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

