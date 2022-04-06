Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.