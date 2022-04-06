Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

