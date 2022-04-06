Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $61.38

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.38, but opened at $59.02. Appian shares last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 94 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Appian alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 448,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,005,724. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.