Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $581.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 42,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,793. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

