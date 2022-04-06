Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APOG opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $11,631,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.