APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.03.

Get APA alerts:

APA opened at $41.69 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.