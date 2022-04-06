AO World plc (LON:VIC) Insider Mark Radcliffe Purchases 700,000 Shares

AO World plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Mark Radcliffe purchased 700,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($468,196.72).

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.58. AO World plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.48).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered AO World to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on AO World from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

