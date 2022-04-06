AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.25

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.25 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 88.05 ($1.15). AO World shares last traded at GBX 93.55 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,074,304 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £458.42 million and a P/E ratio of -71.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.25.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

