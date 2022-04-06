Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($22.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,508.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,434.27. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

