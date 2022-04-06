Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,300 ($17.05).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.95) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,422.11.

ANFGF stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

