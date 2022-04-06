Analyzing Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 21.72% 19.31% 15.06% Applied Energetics N/A -172.11% -98.19%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Garmin and Applied Energetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Applied Energetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.98 billion 4.53 $1.08 billion $5.60 20.90 Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,146.16 -$5.43 million ($0.04) -46.50

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Garmin has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats Applied Energetics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices and mobile apps, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded computing models and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, online retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

