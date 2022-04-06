Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $21.29

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 416,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,096. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. VTEX has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

