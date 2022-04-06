Analysts Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target at $11.00

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Progenity ( NASDAQ:PROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

