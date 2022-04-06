Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price at $91.50

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several research firms have commented on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

