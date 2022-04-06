Analysts Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Target Price at GBX 337.20

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.20 ($4.42).

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,230.30). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,819.67).

LON NCC opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.53) on Friday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £598.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

