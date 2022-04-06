Analysts Set Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
NTCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NTCO stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
