Analysts Set Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NTCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

