Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $23.40

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $977.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

