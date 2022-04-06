Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$19.81

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$17.07 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.26 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.11.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

