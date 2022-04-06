Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to report $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.45. 38,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $102.69.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

