Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. 4,592,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,116. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.