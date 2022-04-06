Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTD stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. 4,592,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,116. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
