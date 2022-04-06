Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.70. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $156,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock traded down $13.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.27. 2,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.35. Paycom Software has a one year low of $283.91 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

