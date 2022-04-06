Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to announce $839.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.57 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $759.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

OPCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.